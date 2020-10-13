iPhone 12 official images could reveal a small but welcome change

The iPhone 12 range will almost certainly be revealed at the ‘Hi, Speed’ event later today and Apple looks to be dropping a couple of hints prior to the hotly-anticipated announcement.

The eagle-eyed Apple watchers @AppleSWUpdates notes four new icons have been uploaded to the iCloud website, potentially representing the four new iPhone 12 handsets reportedly on deck.

The images may be placeholders and they’re kinda too small to tell for sure, but it could be Apple has found a way to reduce the width of the display notch for at least one of the new devices.

Comparisons of the images by 9to5Mac appear to show the slight difference in notch size, suggesting Apple has condensed the unsightly display feature somewhat.

For months now it has also been claimed the devices will return to the same square-edged designs similar to those used for the iPhone 4 and 5 ranges and more recent iPad Pros. Judging by the images, it appears the edge design is slightly different. However, the icons are too small and lo-res to really read too much into things.

The images appear to the latest version of the icons Apple typically uses to identify the user’s own devices on the iCloud web apps and the Find My app.

The images in question are labelled iPhone 13,1 13,2 13,3 and 13,4, which are unique identifiers Apple hasn’t used before. The iPhone the SE (2020) is 12,8, for example. The new entries are likely to represent the iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Max and iPhone 12 Pro Max models set to be unveiled on Tuesday.

Apple will take to the virtual stage at 6pm UK time tomorrow, for the delayed reveal of its 2020 smartphone line-up. Some of the handsets are likely to be available to pre-order later this week, ahead of a release before the end of the month. However, the rumoured 5.4-inch iPhone 12 Mini and 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Max Pro models are set to be held back until late November.

