iPhone 12 notch could be ditched next year, but it’s not all good news

Apple is set to reveal the 2020 iPhone next week but we’re already getting some nuggets of information about the 2021 model. Here’s the latest on the iPhone 13 and the controversial notch.

iPhone 12 is just around the corner and, much to the chagrin of display purists, is set to sport a similar notch to iPhone 11. However, there’s some hope when it comes to the iPhone we’ll be getting in 2021 – even if the notch won’t be completely scrapped.

Prolific leaker Ice Universe has taken to Twitter to showcase some stellar drawing skills that indicate what their sources are saying the notch with look like on iPhone 13:

Ice Universe preceded the masterpiece by saying: “iPhone13 still continues the notch design, but notch is shorter.” This leaker has a decent track record and, with Apple only adopting this design a couple of years ago, the notch sticking around next year doesn’t seem out the question.

So, the bad news is the notch will still be iPhone-bound in 2021 but the good news is that it won’t be so imposing. Whether we’ll get a notch-less phone cum iPhone 14 remains unknown but company’s like Samsung are already working on under-display camera technology, with a debut expected as soon as the next iteration of the Galaxy Z Fold 2.

Phone fans who love a premium display, unhindered by distractions like a notch or slow refresh rate, were dealt another blow by Apple earlier this year. Speculation was rife that we could finally see 120Hz ProMotion make it down to iPhone to offer a delightfully smooth scrolling experience but, after our hopes were raised, they were swiftly dashed when the iPhone 12 entered production.

However, energetic iPhone leaker Jon Prosser has previously shown an image (above) that seemed to indicate Apple was getting extremely close to getting the tech working on its phones – meaning display fans could get their refresh rate wish on iPhone 13 even if the notch is sticking around.

