iPhone 12 leak teases smaller notch and big iOS 14 feature

A fresh Twitter leak is showing off the iPhone 12’s design, complete with a new, smaller notch.

Twitter leakers Jon Prosser and @choco_bit revealed a diagram of the latest iPhone design, showing off four lenses on the rear of the handset and a small notch on the front.

Notches are a longstanding bug-bear for iPhone and Android enthusiasts, as they cut into the phone’s display and impact the phone’s aesthetics. These new images suggest that Apple is doing its bit to cut down on notches, though it’s still a lot larger than many Android competitors.

There’s also a glimpse at some mock-widgets being displayed on-screen, giving us an idea of the scale of the phone and a hint of what is possibly to come in iOS 14.

So, what else do we know about the phone? Well, we’re expecting the iPhone 12 to land later this year, possibly much later, due to the on-going Covid-19 crisis. There is also a chance of an iPhone SE 2 landing later this year, but we suspect the designs above are regarding the iPhone 12, not the SE 2.

Our best pre-virus estimate was that the iPhone 12 would land in September. However, that release schedule may now be in jeopardy due to the coronavirus outbreak.

However, even hoping for a 2020 release date could be ambitious – it has been reported that due to travel restrictions between the US to China, work on the iPhone 12 could be negatively impacted; some outlets even report that the handset could be delayed until 2021. We’ll keep a close eye on this situation to see how it develops over the following months.

Another earlier Twitter leak, from Max Weinback, suggested another key aesthetic change for the iPhone 12 – it could be available in navy blue. Take a look at his render above.

If you’re looking for more iPhone 12 info, check our hub-page. We regularly update our iPhone 12 hub with all the latest news and rumours.

