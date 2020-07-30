iPhone 12 delay confirmed – Apple says it’ll be ‘a few weeks’ late

Apple has confirmed the so-called iPhone 12 handsets will launch “a few weeks later” than is normal.

During the company’s latest earnings call, Apple CFO Luca Maestri said the 2020 release schedule will fall back beyond the traditional late September window.

Last year Apple began selling the iPhone 11 range on September 20, but today’s announcement means we’ll likely be waiting long into October – and perhaps even November – before being able to pick up an iPhone 12.

Maestri did not cite a reason for the delay, but it’s almost certainly down to production hold-ups caused by the coronavirus pandemic, which has forced many high profile releases back throughout 2020.

The confirmation of the delay comes after months of speculation this year’s iPhone would be late in the offing. Just yesterday, Qualcomm hinted at the delay by revealing a “slight delay” of a “flagship phone launch” before the end of the year.

Elsewhere, Apple is celebrating a massive last three months of sales despite coronavirus ravaging the spending power of consumers across the globe throughout the first half of the year.

The company brought in $59.6 billion in revenue with profits of $11.25bn, which tops last year’s figures. The iPhone SE 2 launch probably helped with this, adding a new handset to the mid-year period for the first time in four years.

Apple also reported iPad and Mac sales were up more than 20% apiece on last year’s quarter, which makes a ton of sense considering so many people have been working from home over the last few months. The Services division continues to kick an immense amount of butt, with double digit year-on-year growth yet again.

“Apple’s record June quarter was driven by double-digit growth in both Products and Services and growth in each of our geographic segments,” said Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO in a press release. “In uncertain times, this performance is a testament to the important role our products play in our customers’ lives and to Apple’s relentless innovation. This is a challenging moment for our communities, and, from Apple’s new $100 million Racial Equity and Justice Initiative to a new commitment to be carbon neutral by 2030, we’re living the principle that what we make and do should create opportunity and leave the world better than we found it.”

