Apple’s latest phone is now in the wild and you can read our in-depth iPhone 12 review, but it seems like all the capabilities were not disclosed at launch.

Some form of reverse wireless charging has been rumoured for a while, especially in the run-up to the iPhone 11 launch, and it seems the iPhone 12 might have the capability even though you can’t currently use it. VentureBeat’s Jeremy Horwitz and Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman have both tweeted about FCC filings indicating the feature exists on the new phones.

Gurman’s tweet also mentions the feature could be linked to some upcoming AirPods with MagSafe tricks. While this seems to just be speculation, it certainly seems like a good idea.

A pair of wirelessly charging AirPods that connect magnetically to your phone and juice up in your pocket seems like a perfect use of the MagSafe tech. It does seem odd that something like this didn’t launch with the phones, though.

Apple still has a rumoured event on November 17 to go this year, although it seems like this will be the showcase of the Apple Silicon tech with possible launches of the AirPods Studio and AirTags too. Recent leaks have suggested the next AirPods could be smaller, and launch in 2021.

We’ve seen reverse wireless charging on devices before (recently the Pixel 5) and have found the feature useful if a little limited. While it’s handy to charge a Qi-enabled smartwatch or pair of wireless buds on the back of your phone, the slow speeds make it best used in emergencies only. If Apple could somehow use the MagSafe tech to allow for faster charging then that could seriously improve it.

Both the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro are available to buy now, with the iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 12 Mini arriving on November 13 after going up for pre-order the week before.

