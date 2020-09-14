iPhone 12 to omit 2020’s trendiest display feature?

This week’s ‘Time Flies’ Apple event is expected to be all about the Apple Watch with the iPhone 12 on the back burner for next month.

However, that doesn’t stop the rumour mill from churning along as usual. Today’s speculation suggests Apple will launch the iPhone 12 range without kitting out any of the devices with a 120Hz display.

The word comes from prominent Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo (via MacRumors) who reckons even the top-end iPhone 12 Max Pro 5G will max out at the current 60Hz refresh rate. Kuo says that the decision is due to battery life considerations.

That’s despite previous rumours and hints within iOS 14 code suggesting that Apple may seek to rival some of the top Android handsets by boosting the refresh rate to a 120Hz ‘ProMotion’ setting.

The higher refresh rate is one of the en vogue smartphone specs of 2020 and it that makes devices more effective for gaming and video streaming.

It means that the display can refresh at a rate of 120 times every second, meaning much smoother graphics. The setting began emerging in dedicated gaming handsets, but has since arrived on more mainstream offerings like the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra, Galaxy Note 20 and OnePlus 8 Pro.

If Kuo is correct, then the iPhone 12 won’t be joining the crowd. That may limit the range’s appeal among the dedicated gamers who care about this sort of thing – especially if Microsoft’s xCloud and Google Stadia do end up launching on iOS as is seeming more possible.

However, for the vast majority of users this won’t make a tangible difference to the experience in a way that, say, improved battery life, faster processors and better cameras will.

Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 12 at some point in October, which will be a few weeks later than usual. We’ll keep you posted.

