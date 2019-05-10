The iPhone 11 won’t be as pretty as the Galaxy S10, according to this ‘leak’

The fabled iPhone 11 will have a giant, inelegant camera bump on its back, according to the latest spurious ‘leak’ to hit the cyber highways.

The rumour stemmed from 9to5Mac which published a series of case renders allegedly for the next iPhone on Thursday (US time). The case renders featured a giant hole that’s allegedly designed to house the iPhone 11’s new tri-camera.

The design backs up past unconfirmed rumblings suggesting the iPhone 11 will have a reworked camera system that’s housed in a rather ugly looking bump protruding from the phone’s back.

The rumour first in January when serial leaker OnLeaks reported receiving a tip that the iPhone 11 will have a tri-camera setup, like the one detailed in the case render.

The report suggests the bump will be markedly bigger than the small protrusions you’ll find on competing Android phones, such as the Galaxy S10 and Huawei P30 Pro, which both have similar multi-sensor camera setups.

We always take phone leaks, particularly case renders, with a fair degree of skepticism. Apple is famously guarded when it comes to information about its new products. Most pre-release case renders are based on guesswork by the company making them, as a result.

It would make sense for the new iPhone to have a tri-camera setup, however. Multi-sensor cameras have been a staple sight on Android flagships for the last couple of years. The systems on the Galaxy S10 and Huawei P30 Pro we reviewed earlier this year are among the best we’ve seen and a definite step up on the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max’s cameras.

The iPhone 11 isn’t the only new Apple phone rumoured to launch this year. Leaks suggest the company is also planning to release a larger iPhone 11 Max phablet, which would make sense given Apple’s past launch strategy. For the last few years there have always been regular and phablet variants of Apple’s flagship phones.

Opinion is divided regarding Apple’s plans for the lower end of its portfolio, however. Some rumours suggest the company plans to release a follow up to last year’s iPhone XR. The latest rumblings suggest the imaginative name iPhone XR 2 will be a “modest” improvement on last years model.

A separate camp of “leakers” believe the company may pull a 180 and release a follow up to Apple’s small hand friendly iPhone SE. Specific details about the fabled iPhone SE 2 are thin on the ground however.

None of this is official and we won’t know which camp is right until Tim Cook takes the stage to announce the phones.