The iPhone 11 will ‘rip off’ Huawei’s camera tech, apparently

The yet to be confirmed Apple iPhone 11 will have a similar camera setup to the Huawei Mate 20 Pro, according to the latest batch of unsubstantiated rumours circling the cyber highways.

The rumour stemmed from Japanese website Macotakara, which reported an unspecified Chinese Supplier confirmed the next iPhone will have a “similar” camera system to the Mate 20 Pro earlier this week.

The source also allegedly told the site the next wave of iPhones will be the same size as Apple’s current iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and iPhone XR, indicating there will be a family of iPhone 11 devices. All three will reportedly run on a new A13 chip.

Apple hasn’t officially confirmed the existence of any of the new iPhones or the A13 chip listed in the report. Given the source and fact that most of the information in the report could be inferred based on Apple’s past iPhone release strategy, we’d take it with a serious pinch of salt.

Rumours like this are pretty common and generally don’t have much basis. We seen similar bogus “leaks” appear about numerous other smartphones. Most recently we saw a bogus listing for the fabled OnePlus 7 hit the headlines that a source familiar with the matter told Trusted Reviews, “was complete BS”.

If it does ring true and the iPhone 11 family does indeed feature a similar camera setup to the Mate 20 Pro, then this won’t necessarily be a bad thing. We listed the camera as a key selling point for our in-depth Huawei Mate 20 Pro review.

“The Huawei Mate 20 Pro is easily the most feature-packed phone you can buy right now. It has a fantastic camera, superb screen, competition-beating battery life and plenty of additional tricks alongside,” read the review.

The Huawei Mate 20 Pro features a tri-camera system that combines 40-megapixel f/1.8 main, 8-megapixel f/2.4 telephoto and a 20-megapixel f/2.2 ultra-wide sensors.

The only downside is that, with the Huawei P30 and Huawei Pro P30 set to launch soon, which are both expected to feature next-generation imaging tech, the Mate 20’s setup’s time in the sun may set to end sooner rather than later.

