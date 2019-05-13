The iPhone 11 will almost certainly look like this – and that’s not a good thing

Yet another sea of leaks have emerged lending credence to rumblings it won’t be the prettiest handset at the ball.

The latest leak stemmed from Bloomberg writer Mark Gurman on Sunday (US time). The report showcased ‘leaked’ moldings for the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Max and iPhone XR 2.

Alleged next iPhone case moldings show what we discussed in our story last week in terms of new cameras. 3 on the high end, 2 on the new XR. Plus all models apparently getting a square, at least based on this one mold floating around. https://t.co/BhAFTZZL6u pic.twitter.com/QlNJTsApzX — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) May 13, 2019

The molds aren’t official and as ever Apple doesn’t comment on “rumour and speculation”, but they match a number of previous leaks about the new iPhones’ design. The molds showcase a noticeable square housing for the iPhones’ camera sensors.

As previously reported the bump shows off a tri-camera setup for the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Max and a dual-camera system for the supposedly more affordable iPhone XR 2.

The bump on show is fairly sizable and appears to protrude at least a couple of millimetres off the phones’ back. We here at Trusted Towers aren’t a huge fan of it, and think it makes the design significantly less alluring Android flagships, like the Galaxy S10 and Huawei P30 Pro, which have much more elegant looking camera housings.

Normally we’d take leaks with a hefty pinch of salt, but given the sea of uniform reports emerging about the iPhone 11’s design the trend is hard to ignore. The spec would also make sense given the current state of the smartphone market.

Tri-camera systems are a common site on Android flagships. The Galaxy S10 and Huawei P30 families both have them. The OnePlus 7 is also expected to pack a tri-camera setup. The absence of one on the next iPhone would feel a little odd as a result.

None of the information is official however, and given the long lead time before Apple is expected to unveil new iPhones the design could change, even if the molds on show in the latest leak are legit.

It’s also still up for debate if Apple plans to release a new iPhone XR 2, or a follow up to its small hand friend iPhone SE. We’ve seen concurrent reports the company is developing a small-form-factor iPhone SE 2 that’ll replace the iPhone XR as Apple’s sort-of-affordable handset.