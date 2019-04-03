iPhone 11 left in the dust by stunning new iPhone SE 2 rumour

While smartphone fans wait with bated breath for the launch of the iPhone 11 later this year, Apple is already rumoured to be planning even more new iPhones – including a smaller OLED device for release in 2020. iPhone SE 2, anyone?

That’s according to the latest Digitimes report, which cites Taiwanese supply chain sources as revealing that Apple’s new iPhone lineup in 2020 will feature three OLED handsets.

One of these will apparently be a 5.42-inch device that could well turn out to be the near-mythical iPhone SE 2. That’s still a large jump in size compared to the original iPhone SE, which has a teeny 4-inch screen, but given how the smartphone world has moved on since the device was first introduced back in 2016, it’s an entirely plausible one.

The other two new iPhones will sport 6.06-inch and 6.67-inch screens, the publication adds, saying that Apple is committed to dumping LCD screens from its smartphone range in the long-run and will continue to primarily rely on Samsung for its display tech but that LG is also in the frame.

Taken together, it suggests a fairly significant design overhaul is coming next year, as the current iPhone XR, iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max lineup measure in at 5.8 inches, 6.1 inches and 6.5 inches, respectively.

Apple is expected to stick with these screen sizes in 2019, meaning the iPhone 11 is likely to represent an incremental update rather than a complete overhaul.

That could mean this year’s new iPhone releases – which are expected to take place in September based on Apple’s previous launch patterns – are potentially seen as ‘boring’ by some.

Fortunately, it seems that more exciting new iPhones are now on the horizon for 2020.

Are you still hoping to see an iPhone SE 2 or are you just waiting for the iPhone 11? Let us know on social media @TrustedReviews.