The iPhone 11 amazes from every angle in stunning new video leak

It wouldn’t be a stretch to say that Apple’s iPhone 11 is the most eagerly anticipated new phone of 2019 – and we may just have gotten our first glimpse of the incoming device courtesy of a video leak.

That’s because Indian e-commerce hub CashKaro has joined forces with serial mobile leaker @OnLeaks to give us a tantalising first-look at how Apple’s new 2019 iPhone might size up when it’s released later this year.

The site has posted a video (below) and series of iPhone 11 images on its blog, with the 360-degree clip highlighting a number of the new features Apple’s next flagship is expected to sport.

Most notable is the triple-camera system on the rear of the new 2019 iPhone, which we’ve heard so much about. As per the latest iPhone rumours, it’s depicted as a chunky block design, with the three camera lenses aligned in a 4×4 pattern alongside the flash sensor.

If accurate, it’s likely to be Apple’s most divisive design decision since it introduced the ‘notch’ with the iPhone X – an aesthetic that last year’s flagship duo the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max retained and much of the Android phone world aped.

Check it out below and see what you think.

Further iPhone 11 details highlighted in the above video include the fact that the handset’s display will apparently stay at 5.8 inches and measure 143.9 x 71.4 x 7.8mm. Add in the rear camera bump, though, and we could see 2019’s new iPhone with a girth of 9mm at its thickest point.

We need to stress at this stage that all of this is purely based on speculation. While the renders and video roughly align with the bulk of the iPhone 11 rumours we’ve heard, that’s not to say it’s a proper indication of the new 2019 iPhone that will be released later in the year.

Based on Apple’s past iPhone release date patterns, we’d expect that to happen at a dedicated launch event in California in September.

What are your wildest hopes and dreams for the iPhone 11?