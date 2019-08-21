USB-C could be on the way to the iPhone – sort of

A new report suggests Apple could be swapping out USB-A for USB-C for the iPhone 11 charger – but, Lightning still isn’t going anywhere.

Apple bringing USB-C to the iPhone has long been rumoured and – while it may not be the Lightning-replacing port some hope for – a USB-C charger would be a welcome addition.

Related: Everything we know about the iPhone 11

The report comes courtesy of ChargerLAB, and it suggests the iPhone’s current 5W charger will be replaced with a USB-C one instead. The charger itself would have a USB-C port and the cable would be USB-C to Lightning.

This report should be taken with a pinch of salt, as it doesn’t come from Apple itself, but it wouldn’t be too surprising a move. The source previously showed off leaked renders of the iPad Pro’s transition to USB-C ahead of the launch of the product – however, the site has indicated that the charger was for last year’s iPhones.

The report is also supported by reliable Japanese site Macotakara, though it claims the USB-C charger will be 18W.

The iPhone 11 will also reportedly adopt another charging feature that’s become more common over the past year. This year’s iPhone could include a wireless powershare feature – allowing it to wirelessly charge other devices like the Apple Watch and AirPods.

The apparent move to bundle a USB-C charger with the iPhone 11 could go some way to pleasing Apple fans, but many may still be hoping Apple will go further. The addition of the port to the iPad Pro line was received very positively.

Related: Samsung Galaxy Note 10 vs iPhone 11

In our 4-star review, we wrote: “There’s plenty to like about the iPad Pro 2018. It’s a gorgeous piece of design headlined by a beautiful display and hardware that’s unmatched. If you can afford it – and you know what you’re getting into – and the iPad Pro fits into your workflow, it’s an exceptional device; one that will certainly impress.”

The last iPhone 11 rumour floating around was a bit more outlandish than a simple charger switcheroo. The iPhone 11 is rumoured to have a matte green variation – the colour would certainly be a diversion from the fairly predictable golds, silvers and blacks of recent years.

Staff Writer Adam joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer after graduating from Newcastle University with an MA in Multimedia Journalism. He has a background in covering everything from consumer tech and video ga…

Sign up for the Trusted Reviews Newsletter News, competitions and exclusive offers direct to your inbox Sign Up Show More