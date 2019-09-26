This amazing iPhone 11 Pro Max concert photo is begging you to upgrade

Taking photos at concerts with a smartphone has generally provided awful results, which make it look like you’re using a knackered disposable camera from a seat in low Earth orbit.

The subjects are moving quickly in low light, meaning blurry and noisy shots, there’s flashing lights, pyro, big screens and many other props that have generally left smartphone cameras unable to truly capture the moment.

However, there’s hope for iPhone photographers, it seems, through the new dark mode and telephoto lens on the iPhone 11 Pro range. The below shot as captured by noted music photographer Ryan Russell during Elton John’s “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” performance in Vancouver this week.

It captures incredible detail and colour, during a confetti drop moment, with the Crocodile Rocker centre stage tapping the ivories in his own inimitable style. You can see the image posted to Instagram (via 9to5Mac), below.

Given our own efforts rocking an iPhone X in recent times, it almost beggars belief this was #ShotOniPhone. Of course, Mr Russell’s expertise supersedes our own, greatly, but still!

The iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max are the first devices in the range to offer a night mode, to deeply benefit low-light photography. Apple is following the likes of Huawei, Samsung and Google in this respect, but, judging by the test shots, the application appears to be up there with the aforementioned companies.

However, Russell’s photo also likely benefits from the presence of the telephoto lens on the iPhone XS Max which has an ƒ/2.0 that captures more light.

While the iPhone 11 has a dual lens, both the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max offer the exact same camera array. Along with a 12-megapixel main wide snapper and a 12-megapixel telephoto sensor, there’s also an all-new 12-megapixel ultra wide angle lens for the first time on an Apple smartphone.

