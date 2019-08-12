We’ve had ‘Plus’, we’ve had ‘Max’ and now, if these leaks are to be believed, we could have ‘Pro’. Could the next high-end iPhone really be called the iPhone 11 Pro?

We’re likely just a month away from the unveiling of the iPhone 11 (and iPhone XR 2) and as the rumour mill ramps up we’re going to be seeing a lot of leaks about what Apple has up its sleeve. This latest ‘leak’ suggests there’ll be an iPhone 11 Pro model, likely with three cameras on the back.

This information comes from Twitter user CoinX, an account which correctly predicted (according to MacRumors) the names of the 2018 trio of iPhones. They were, of course, the iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and iPhone XR.

Adding a ‘Pro’ tag onto one of its phones seems like an obvious move from Apple and it’s a marketing trick the company has used countless times. There’s the MacBook Pro and the iPad Pro, so iPhone Pro would fit comfortably within that naming convention.

If the iPhone 11 Pro was to take the place of the Max option, we’d expect it to be the large flagship device. Rumours suggest this will pack a trio of cameras on the back, a 6.5-inch OLED screen and come running iOS 13. With the iPhone XS and XS Max Apple kept parity between its flagship devices, however, this suggests the Pro model might have a better set of features than the regular iPhone 11.

We’ve also started to see more and more phone brands utilise ‘Pro’ on high-end devices. OnePlus introduced the OnePlus 7 Pro earlier this year and Huawei has used the moniker on devices like the Mate 20 Pro and Huawei P30 Pro. We’d also expect the upcoming Mate 30 to have a Pro labelled sibling. There were even rumours Samsung might introduce a Galaxy Note 10 Pro, however this ended up being the Note 10 Plus.

