iPhone 11 Pro is looking more like Apple’s answer to the Galaxy Note 10

Smartphone accessory manufacturers don’t always nail these pre-emptive case releases, but they sure do get people talking about what might be.

Amid rumours Apple is plotting an iPhone 11 Pro handset, case-maker Olixar is showing that controversial square camera array design, as well as a holster for a smaller version of the iPad Pro’s Apple Pencil stylus.

Retailer Mobile Fun (via Apple Insider) is currently offering three cases – in six design configurations including an attractive brown option – for pre-order, starting at £9.99.

Many analysts have predicted the company will finally launch a true rival for the Samsung Galaxy Note range in 2019, following years of speculation. However, Apple has absolutely not confirmed plans to release an iPhone Pro, near mind one rocking an Apple Pencil, so we’re taking these case signs with a pinch of salt right now.

Related: Best iPhone 2019

If Apple did pull the trigger this time around, it would likely call for a shorter version of the touchscreen accessory. The current generation is 6.53-inches in length, making it longer than the largest iPhone XS Max model, which is 6.2-inches.

If a new Pencil were to accompany the iPhone 11 Pro then it’d likely need to be around 4.5-inches long in order to fit within a case. This is likely the way Apple would go rather than create an internal holster as Samsung has with the Galaxy Note series.

When it comes to the latest iPad Pro models, Apple uses magnets to connect the Pencil to the iPad, automatically pairing and wirelessly charging it from the iPad’s battery.

It’s possible Apple would seek to do the same with the iPhone version of the technology, but again it would require some reengineering.

Thankfully, it isn’t long until we’ll know for sure what Apple is up to! While we’re still awaiting official confirmation, it’s likely Apple is holding its annual iPhone launch event on Tuesday September 10. We’ll have all the news as it happens.

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA. …

Sign up for the Trusted Reviews Newsletter News, competitions and exclusive offers direct to your inbox Sign Up Show More