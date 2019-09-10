iPhone 11 Pro finally ships with 18W fast charging

The iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max will be the first model in the range to offer fast charging technology right out of the box. Apple’s first iPhone to be marketed under a ‘Pro’ model will ship with an 18W adapter for fast charging.

That’s on top of a battery life Apple estimates is four hours greater than the iPhone XS and five hours greater than the iPhone XS Max, so it’s a power bonanza for those snapping up Apple’s 2019 flagship handsets.

Apple has offered fast chargers previously, but users had to purchase them from after market. The firm currently offers a 18W USB-C fast charger for it’s existing handsets for a considerable £29.99 and that did not include the £19.99 USB-C to Lightning cable necessary to complete the loop.

Apple will now offer both the Lightning to USB-C cable in the box with the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max (nice name, not!). In previous models the 18W charger and cable combo has offered up to 50% battery in just 30 minutes. We’ll need to put this to the test with the new models, but we expect similar results here.

Although Apple sells faster USB-C charging adapters for other products in its range, 18W has been the fastest available charging speed for models since the iPhone 8.

Here’s how Apple describes the fast charging tech on its website: “Fast charging gives you a quick and convenient way to recharge your iPhone 8 or later. Your iPhone fast charges up to 50 percent in 30 minutes when you use an Apple USB-C to Lightning cable and one of these adapters.”

Until now iPhone handsets have only shipped with the standard 5W charging adapter. Placing an 18W fast charger in the box finally yields to a long-demanded feature from the most intense, power-hungry iPhone users.

Unfortunately, the fast chargers won’t ship with the standard iPhone 11. You’ll still have to fork over extra cash for an fast-charging adapter and cable if you’re buying the base model.

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA. …