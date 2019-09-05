Who says a phone needs to be unveiled to be discounted? Certainly not Mobiles.co.uk, which is offering £30 cashback on the upcoming iPhone 11.

The best part about this deal? You don’t even have to put down a preorder per se, all you have to do to be eligible for the sweet £30 cashback upon launch is register your interest for the iPhone 11. £30 back for next to nothing? You can’t ask for fairer than that.

Heck, if you decide against buying the phone when it comes out, at least you won’t have to worry about having lost a deposit if you sign up.

Even though the iPhone 11 (and its inevitable variations) won’t be officially unveiled until September 10th, there have been so many leaks about the product that there’s little left to the imagination.

For starters, we do know that the iPhone 11 will boast Apple’s latest A13 chipset, which will no doubt keep up the momentum of blazingly fast processing speeds that we have since some to expect from the newest iPhones.

In turn, the iPhone 11 will also provide the optimal mobile experience for iOS 13, which will be available right out of the box. From the various renders that have appeared online, it’s likely that the iPhone 11 will feature a triple-camera set up on the rear, bringing it in like with the photographical prowess now commonplace with the likes of Huawei and Samsung.

Of course, one of the few things we don’t know is the price of the iPhone 11. After all, the iPhone XS (which sat comfortably between the iPhone XR and the iPhone XS Max) had a starting RRP of £999. Will Apple’s pricing delve into the thousands for the iPhone 11? Only time will tell, but any money saved towards that total is going to be greatly appreciated.

With those SIM-free prices in mind, an affordable tariff is by far the better option for anyone who wants to get in on the fun but doesn’t want to destroy their bank account in one fell swoop – just be sure to register your interest ahead of the iPhone 11 launch to get your £30 cashback.

