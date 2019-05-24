iPhone 11 trio spotted before official release – Here’s what you need to know

The highly anticipated 2019 range of iPhones has surfaced, and reveals what we can expect from Apple’s signature smartphone line-up before the launch.

The first official confirmation of this year’s iPhone 11 range has been discovered after they were listed on the Eurasian Economic Commission regulatory database, with eleven different model codes in total (accounting for global variants).

Related: Best iPhones

9to5 Mac lists those model numbers as: A2111, A2160, A2161, A2215, A2216, A2217, A2218, A2219, A2220, A2221, and A2223. It claims the A2111, A2161, A2215 refer to the next iPhone XR, whereas the remainder refer to iPhone XS and XS Max sequels. Unfortunately there’s no evidence of an iPhone SE 2 following the recent discontinuation of the iPhone SE.

What will the iPhone 11 be like?

We can expect the iPhone 11 to feature Apple’s new A13 Bionic chip with 7nm node, an upgrade from the impressive A12 Bionic found in the iPhone XR, XS, and XS Max. Hopefully this will improve on gaming performance, the only performance class in which iPhones don’t currently lead the pack.

The latest iPad Pro models had a USB-C port rather than relying on Apple’s proprietary Lighting cables. These are far more widely-used and also compatible with most recent Android smartphones, so could we see the same change come to iPhones?

Will it have 5G connectivity? Probably not — only a handful of 5G phones have been announced so far, and we expect Apple phones to hold fire on this update until 2020 when the technology is more established.

Plenty of rumours have been spread about a triple rear camera, in contrast to the dual on the iPhone XS and the single on the iPhone XR. This could be a great improvement, but will result in a much larger rear camera module if the latest renders are to be believed.

The notch which first appeared on the iPhone X is looking distinctly old-fashioned in 2019, the year of innovations such as the dewdrop notch, pop-up selfie camera, and the cut-out in-display selfie camera. So could we see a similar innovation from Apple?