This new iPhone 11 feature could be a Brexit game-changer for thousands

The iPhone 11 launch might be months away but the rumour mill is already in overdrive, with the latest news revealing that Apple’s iPhones could become something of a Brexit game-changer for thousands of EU citizens in 2019.

As first reported by NFC World, UK Home Secretary Sajid Javid has announced that Apple has finally agreed to allow the iPhone’s NFC chip to read passport security data, thereby making the government’s EU Exit: ID Document Check app available to iOS users for the first time.

Previously, Apple restricted its iPhone NFC chip to reading NDEF data, so the app was only available to Android users.

That means that 2019’s iPhone 11 will be the first new Apple device to launch with the ability, though it’s likely to come to older iPhones by way of an iOS or firmware update.

“I’m also pleased to confirm that Apple will make the identity document check app available on their devices by the end of the year,” Home Secretary Sajid Javid said according to NFC World.

This is huge news for EU citizens living in the UK with the prospect of Brexit still looming.

The EU Exit: ID Document Check app allows users to confirm their UK residence by scanning their passport or identity card chip and then verifies it via facial recognition technology, adding all details gleaned to their application to remain in the UK in a post-Brexit scenario.

Prior to this announcement, Japanese Apple blog Mac Otakara reported that Apple is preparing to not only release iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, and iPhone XR updates, but also bolster its 2019 iPhone line-up with the addition of new 6.1-inch and 6.5-inch models.

Citing anonymous “sources” in Apple’s supply chain, the site says that the new 6.1-inch and 6.5-inch iPhones will be the ones to feature the most premium specs, including OLED displays, reverse wireless charging and a triple camera system.

They’ll also be thinner than the other three devices in the iPhone 11 range, as well as coming bundled with fast 18W Lightning to USB-C chargers.

The move would certainly be a surprising one, given Apple currently sells seven iPhones, so the introduction of five new ones in 2019 would nearly double its offering – though presumably some of these current iPhones would be sent to the digital bone orchard following the introduction of the new devices.

It also suggests that the oft-rumoured ‘iPhone Pro’ could finally become a thing in 2019, though at what cost we dread to think.

At present, the most expensive iPhone XS Max model costs an eye-watering £1449, so a new iPhone Pro tier could potentially see Apple approaching the £2000 mark – which is especially ludicrous when you consider 5G has virtually been ruled out for this year’s new iPhones, meaning even the fanciest iPhone 11 model money can buy will lack one of 2019’s most important features.

Do you think Apple will release five new iPhones in 2019? And what about it opening up its NFC chip to the UK’s Brexit app? Let us know on social media @TrustedReviews.