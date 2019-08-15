If this iPhone name leak is accurate, Apple has learned a lesson or two

An accessory manufacturer has revealed names for three upcoming new iPhones, which could reveal a significant shift in focus.

According to ESR, a firm that makes iPhone cases, the new models will be dubbed the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max. While the last of these names is just as clunky as the infamous triple camera design that’s widely circulating online, the changes from the last generation likely reveal a renewed focus on the more affordable model of the range, along with the end of the Roman numerals.

The best-selling iPhone of the last generation was not the flagship iPhone XS, but rather the cheaper (but certainly not cheap) iPhone XR.

By dubbing the high-spec versions ‘Pro’ this year, Apple may have taken this lesson to heart. Its iPad Pro range is not intended for the everyday customer — it’s an avowedly premium device squarely aimed at designers and artists who can best make use of the higher specifications. Likewise, Apple seems to have separated the iPhone line-up into those for the average customer, and those for whom only the highest specifications will suffice.

The other lesson Apple has learned is that of ditching halfhearted Roman numerals. The iPhone XS Max should have a pronunciation approximating “tennis match” — but you’re far more likely to hear it called the “Ex Ess Max” because, well, that’s far more intuitive than mixing numbers and letters in different formats. Intuition might be a guiding light in Apple’s software design, but evidently, the marketing team weren’t on the same page as that Steve Jobs bloke. And if you’re wondering what the S and R actually stood for in those product names, the official answer is Nothing.

While the new names are self-explanatory, it’s obvious that the iPhone 11 Pro Max is not exactly the catchiest thing to say (and moreover, gym bunnies might associate a name like Promax with hard pecs rather than high specs).

We’re still a bit sceptical that Apple would give such an inelegant name to its new top-flight flagship, so keep checking our website for the latest Apple rumours all the way up to the iPhone 11 launch, expected in mid- to late-September.

