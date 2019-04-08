Two key details about the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Max just ‘leaked’

Two fresh details about Apple’s next family of iPhones have ‘leaked’ online, and they paint a pretty picture.

The fresh leak stemmed from Japanese blog Macotakara on Monday. It alleges that “trustworthy sources connected with suppliers in China” revealed Apple is working on two new iPhones that will have OLED screens and tri-camera setups.

The first will reportedly be 6.1-inches big and the second 6.5-inches. This indicates the first will be regular iPhone 11 and the second the larger iPhone 11 Max variant. Further details weren’t given outside of the fact both will run using “updated models of the A chip” seen in Apple’s current flagships.

Related: Best iPhone

None of the information is official, and as always we’d take any alleged leak with a pinch of salt. Even if the information is accurate at the time of publishing, which it often isn’t, companies can make sweeping changes to devices’ designs and hardware during the production and design process. This means leaked specs may not accurately reflect what consumers see on the final version.

That said, the information does mirror past rumours about the iPhone 11 and would make sense. Tri-camera systems are increasingly common on Android phones and viewed as a key selling point differentiating them from their Apple rivals.

Related: Best smartphone

The Galaxy S10 and Huawei P30 Pro both have triple-lense camera setups that easily smoke the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max when it comes to photo quality, especially in low light. It would make sense for Apple to roll out a similar setup on its new iPhones as a result.

The OLED news is also common sense. Apple’s been moving away from using LCD panels on its flagships over the last few years. Both the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max have OLED screens, so it would be weird for the company to take a step backward with its next-generation iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Max.

Excited about Apple’s next wave of iPhones? Let us know what features you’d like them to have on Twitter @TrustedReviews