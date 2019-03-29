Leaked iPhone 11 plans tip powerful but controversial new camera design

The iPhone 11, or iPhone XI, is the hot favourite to be Apple’s new flagship smartphone in 2019. But it could also end up being the company’s most divisive handset to date, if the latest leaked design schematics turn out to be accurate.

Prolific mobile tipster @OnLeaks has taken to Twitter to seemingly ‘confirm’ a leak he shared earlier in the year regarding the iPhone 11’s camera design.

His latest tweet shows alleged iPhone 11 schematics shared recently to SlashLeaks in relation to an early image he shared regarding Apple’s next smartphone shooter setup.

Both support the idea that Apple will equip its new 2019 iPhone with a powerful triple-camera system to compete with Android rivals like the Huawei P30 Pro and Galaxy S10 – but also suggest that Apple will fit the system into a bulky square box.

Such housing would see the iPhone 11’s three rear camera lenses positioned alongside a flash and an additional sensor in the most noticeable rear camera bump ever seen on an Apple handset – potentially dividing fans of the premium brand.

It wouldn’t be the first time a device has featured a camera grid, as last year’s Huawei Mate 20 also featured a square bump housing its rear cameras, albeit with a different alignment than Apple is allegedly going for.

For reference, here’s the full (claimed) iPhone 11 welding schematic.

While seeing the iPhone 11 get a camera upgrade would obviously be great, we can’t help but think that such a large camera bump seems a bit clunky for Apple, given its usually slick design ethos.

With that in mind, it’s important to remember that it’s still very early days when it comes to Apple’s new 2019 iPhone and all the rumours currently doing the rounds are exactly that – speculation.

There’s hope, therefore, that if the latest iPhone 11 leak makes you want to scream and punch the nearest inanimate object, all will be well come the device’s presumed September 2019 launch.

What do you make of the iPhone 11's alleged rear camera bump?