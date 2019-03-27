Latest iPhone 11 leak hints at two big battery upgrades in 2019

Apple’s iPhone 11 is expected to be released later in the year, and the latest rumours point to it coming bundled with a couple of handy battery boosters.

Japanese Apple blog Macotakara claims that the Cupertino-based company’s new 2019 iPhone will come boxed with an 18W USB-C fast-charger as standard.

This would represent great news for iPhone fans, as the accessory currently sells for £29 (or $29 in the US) and will mean iPhone 11 buyers won’t have to shell out extra for speedy charging.

The site adds that the iPhone 11 might also come bundled with a USB-C-to-Lightning cable – an accessory that currently will set you back £19 ($19 in the US) – making for a total savings of nearly £50 for those intent on juicing their device as quickly as possible.

That’s a pretty ‘killer feature’ to our eye, given the eye-watering pricing of recent Apple handsets like the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max – especially as rival Android devices like the Galaxy S10 already ship with fast-chargers at no extra cost.

However, some will no doubt be disappointed that the firm doesn’t shift to USB-C in full – though that remains a possibility, given both the MacBook and iPad Pro have adopted the industry standard charging technology of late.

The blog’s recent report backs up earlier claims by respected Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo of TF International Securities, who said in a February 2019 forecast that the iPhone would feature reverse wireless charging.

Related: Best iPhone

This means that the iPhone 11 would be able to pass on its battery charge to another device simply by touching their back plates together. Further rumours suggest Apple might look to rebrand the technology, which has already made its way into the Android world, as ‘bilateral charging’ or ‘Apple PowerShare’.

Apple typically releases its latest iPhones each September, so the iPhone 11’s release date is provisionally set for late-Q3 2019.

What feature do you want to see on the iPhone 11? Let us know on social media @TrustedReviews.