iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Max pricing ‘leaks’ – but take it with a serious pinch of salt

US pricing for Apple’s fabled iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Max has ‘leaked’ online, despite the products not actually existing.

The ‘news’ broke via Evad3rs on Tuesday, which claimed to have contract and sim-free pricing from AT&T, Verizon, Spring and T Mobile.

Specifically the leak said Apple will offer the iPhone 11 on undisclosed contracts for $399 (128GB), $499 (256GB), and $599 (512GB) from September 20, 2019.

As you’d expect, sim-free pricing is a little steeper. The 128GB iPhone will cost $999, the 256GB $1099 and the 512GB $1199, apparently. The 128GB iPhone Max will set you back a heftier $1099. The 256GB and 512GB versions will retail for $1199 and $1299 respectively.

The pricing is in line with Apple’s current iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max, but, none of this has been confirmed by Apple and we’d recommend taking it with a hefty dose of skepticism.

Apple is notoriously secretive about it’s next iPhone, to the point there are rumblings even its advertising and paid search agencies don’t get much information on them ahead of the actual launch event. It’s unlikely carriers will have nailed down pricing to that degree just yet as a result.

The ‘leak’ is one of many to appear. Since the iPhone XS became a thing alleged leakers and store fronts have been rushing to publish alleged details about Apple’s next phone. Even the name iPhone 11 hasn’t been confirmed and many of the alleged leaks are completely without substance.

There are some ongoing trends among the ‘leaks’, however. Most rumours suggest the phones will have improved OLED screens and a new custom tri-camera setup.

There are also separate rumours suggesting Apple’s working on a cheaper iPhone that’ll launch alongside the fabled iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Max. Opinion is split if this will be a replacement to the company’s current iPhone XR or a smaller iPhone SE 2, however.