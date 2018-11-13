The iPhone 11’s display could be a notch-free wonder in 2019

Apple’s new 2019 iPhones are expected to be headlined by the iPhone 11, and a newly uncovered patent may have already leaked one of its best features – or should that be lack of a feature?

The alleged USPTO filing was published by LetsGoDigital and claims to reveal a new Apple display technology that would place the iPhone’s front camera under the device’s screen.

The big benefit to this technology is that it would seemingly kill the need for a screen cut-out to accommodate the handset’s secondary shooter, thereby putting to bed one of the more unfortunate mobile trends of recent times: the notch.

This kind of display design was first popularised by the iPhone X and also features on this year’s iPhone XS and iPhone XR (pictured above) – as well as most recent Android flagships – but manufacturers are understood to be hard at work on ways to negate the need for a notch.

As well as the iPhone 11, we’re expecting the Samsung Galaxy S10 to feature an under-display camera design, possibly in the form of the ‘New Infinity’ display we saw teased at the Samsung Developer Conference recently.

In the meantime, phone users who want a front-facing camera for selfies are stuck with the notch – the newer teardrop-style notch is admittedly far less intrusive – or a phone with a sliding display mechanism like the Honor Magic 2, which conceals the screen cut-out when the snapper’s not in use.

You can check out the patent in full here, but note that as it isn’t directly sourced to the USPTO, it can’t be independently verified as genuine.

Do you think the iPhone 11 will successfully kill-off the notch? Let us know over on Twitter @TrustedReviews.