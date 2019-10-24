iPhone 11 demand reportedly outstrips Pro, boosting case for iPhone SE 2

Apple’s more affordable iPhone 11 smartphone is dominating the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max, according to an analyst in the Far East who says production schedules are being altered as a result.

Jun Zhang of Rosenblatt Securities says Apple has already sold more than 12 million of its most modestly-priced iPhone 11, since it went on sale a month ago. That represents a 15% improvement on last year’s iPhone XR. As a result, he says, Apple is altering the production schedule to quickly rustle up another 1.6m units (via Apple Insider).

On the contrary, the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max aren’t as popular, with Apple now planning to churn out less of them in the coming months. As a result of an estimated shortfall of 15% compared to the iPhone XS and XS Max, Zhang says Apple will make 2 million fewer Pro models moving forward.

Apple hasn’t released sales figures for its 2019 models yet, and will not until the end of the current financial quarter. Even then, Apple will not go into detail on sales figures for individual models.

However, the report from Zhang represents a general trend in the lower-end models being the mainstream choice, with the prohibitively expensive iPhones settling into the ‘Pro’ and enthusiast realm.

This may key into why Apple is reportedly bringing back the iPhone SE, with a sequel said to be arriving early next year. According to speculation, the design will be akin to the 4.70-inch iPhone 8, but be powered by Apple’s never A13 Bionic processor.

That’s unlikely to please those hoping the 4-inch display will make a comeback, but the rumoured sub-$400 price tag is likely to offset some of those complaints. It’s likely to offer an LCD display, a Touch ID fingerprint sensor (rather than Face ID) and a new antenna design, according to recent speculation. It’s not clear whether it will offer wireless charging or a dual camera array.

