Thanks to the eBay discount code PLEASED, you can save 10% on the yellow 64GB iPhone 11 and buy it for just £656.10.

Honestly, the discount code for this deal is pretty applicable — who wouldn’t be pleased about getting a fairly substantial reduction on the only just released iPhone 11? Now down to £656.10 from its RRP of £729, get the iPhone 11 for the cheapest price available right now.

Best iPhone 11 SIM-Free Deal APPLE iPhone 11 - 64 GB, Yellow - Use Code: PLEASED With a brand new dual camera set-up on Apple's most affordable flagship iPhone, also benefit from the most powerful smartphone chip in the A13 Bionic chip, improving efficiency, performance and battery life.

To be eligible for the saving on the yellow 64GB iPhone 11, simply enter in the discount code PLEASED at the eBay checkout. Jump on an amazing deal and bag your 10% saving before the code expires at midnight on September 28th.

Announced in Apple’s 11 series, the iPhone 11 sits as the more affordable variant of new iPhones, alongside the higher tiered iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max. That said, in terms of size, it takes up the role of middleman with a 6.1-inch screen, in comparison to the iPhone 11 Pro’s 5.8-inch display and the iPhone 11 Pro Max’s stonking 6.5-inches. With a Liquid Retina HD display, the iPhone 11 isn’t dissimilar from its predecessor, the iPhone XR.

Buy: Apple iPhone 11 64GB in Yellow for £656.10 (save 10%)

However, there are some key differences that make the iPhone 11 a worthy upgrade, even as the ‘cheap’ (in Apple terms) option. For one thing, the camera set-up of the iPhone 11 is far more impressive than the XR, with a dual rear camera set-up, featuring a wide and ultra wide sensor package. What’s more, the TrueDepth front facing camera now supports slo-mo video capture.

Best iPhone 11 SIM-Free Deal APPLE iPhone 11 - 64 GB, Yellow - Use Code: PLEASED With a brand new dual camera set-up on Apple's most affordable flagship iPhone, also benefit from the most powerful smartphone chip in the A13 Bionic chip, improving efficiency, performance and battery life.

Better still, the A13 Bionic chip makes the iPhone 11 a seriously powerful smartphone, going beyond its years to improve what was already a pretty impressive battery life by an extra hour. It goes without saying the technology of this chip also means an overall improved CPU and GPU performance, making the running of Apple’s brand iOS 13 software even more fluid.

A great handset made affordable with the added bonus of eBay’s 10% off discount code, enter in the word PLEASED at the checkout and buy your iPhone 11 for just £656.10 – it’s unlikely we’ll see a discount this good until Black Friday.

For more amazing offers, follow us @TrustedDealsUK

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.

Commercial Content Writer Alice graduated with a BA in Journalism from the University of Westminster in 2016, and has written for teen pop culture site Maximum Pop, as well as My Favourite Voucher Codes. With a knack for findi…