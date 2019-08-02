Will the iPhone 11 copy a classic Samsung Galaxy Note feature?

Apple fans could see it as a betrayal of the brand’s famous design philosophy but the iPhone 11 could pinch a long-standing feature from its rival.

One of the unmistakable features of the Samsung Galaxy Note is its famous S Pen – the stylus that makes it a true blue phablet as opposed to another run-of-the-mill smartphone. However, a recent rumour claims that the Apple Pencil could be compatible with the iPhone 11, presumably for artistic input just like the iPad Pro.

In its Q3 earnings report, Citi Research reported that it expects to see “support for iPhone pencil/stylus” as a feature for the upcoming iPhone 11, as reported by Business Insider. This would be the first time that such an ability would be available on the iPhone, the series of devices that famously championed full-touchscreen input for mobile phones, setting the standard for the industry.

Related: Best Phones

It’s time to dust off that (in)famous Steve Jobs quote again: “Who wants a stylus? You have to get them, and put them away, and you lose them — yuck!” Apple no doubt hopes that its dedicated fans don’t see this as a betrayal of Steve Jobs’ ethos, as crucially, in that instance, he was referring to using a stylus for navigation rather than for design or sketching purposes.

Pencil support isn’t the only new feature Apple is introducing to its smartphone lineup. For instance, we expect to see a triple camera unit for the first time on an iPhone, along with an all-new A13 chip to run the upcoming iOS 13 mobile operating system.

And while Apple is taking cues from its biggest smartphone rival, Samsung hasn’t stood still either; the Galaxy Note 10 will be launched on August 7 and we’re expecting a whole load of new features of its own to boast about, such as a much larger display, increased battery capacity (and rapid fast charging), along with, of course, the return of the S Pen.

Sign up for the Trusted Reviews Newsletter News, competitions and exclusive offers direct to your inbox Sign Up Show More