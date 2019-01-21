New iPhone 11 concept shows everything Apple must do to win back fans

It’s no secret that Apple’s 2018 iPhone releases have failed to capture the imagination of smartphone fans who previously may have been habitual upgraders.

Just last month, Apple pre-emptively adjusted its earnings expectations amid reports the iPhone XS, XS Max and XR handsets had underperformed at the box office. The scale of that disappointment will become known in Apple’s forthcoming quarterly earnings call.

Now attentions are already turning to what the company could do to bounce back in 2019 and reignite iPhone owners’ desires. A new iPhone 11 concept rendering video from ConceptsiPhone (via 9to5Mac), published over the weekend, floats the idea of a new design inspired by Apple’s new iPad Pro tablets.

The video shows a squarer design language with nods to the iPhones of yesteryear, with the most angular build. It also shows a representation of how the rumoured triple-lens camera on the rear of the iPhone could possibly look.

The concept also shows a USB-C connection rather than Apple’s traditional iPhone Lightning connector, although its appears unlikely Apple is ready to go down this route for iOS devices at this juncture.

The video also shows an in-display fingerprint sensor, that would see the return of the Touch ID technology ousted by Face ID. That appears to be even less likely than a switch to USB-C.

Despite Apple’s major competitors embracing in-display fingerprint sensors, the company has been clear it believes Face ID is a more effective solution from a usability and security perspective. Naturally, the notch for said Face ID sensor array remains present in this conceptualisation.

Apple will likely release the iPhone 11 handsets, of which there are still believed to be three, in September 2019. Smart money is a launch in the second week of the month, with an on sale date approximately 10 days later.

Would you buy the iPhone 11 if it looked like the video above? What features do you think Apple must prioritise in 2019? Let us know @TrustedReviews on Twitter.