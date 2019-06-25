iPhone 11 design will be a let-down according to these case renders

Case renders of the iPhone 11 Max have popped up from Olixar, but the uninspired design means we’ll be disappointed if this is how it actually looks.

The only significant difference from the previous generation seems to be a much larger square rear camera module, but the same old screen notch still remains at the top of the screen, an increasingly dated look that’s been present since the iPhone X. We’d like to see Apple shake things up a bit with this new generation of handsets. But this latest render, listed on MobileFun, does chime with what we’ve already heard from other sources, so is likely to be close to the truth if not spot on.

Apple may not have come with an imaginative way to get around the notch, but that hasn’t stopped other manufacturers from innovating. The Asus Zenfone 6 for instance has an incredible reversible camera, that can do a backflip to become a selfie camera. The OnePlus 7 Pro has a pop-up front-facing camera that retracts when not in use to optimise its impressive screen-to-body ratio. The Samsung Galaxy S10 has a small in-display cutout camera that is a much more efficient use of space than the large black bar on the latest iPhones. Now it looks like we’ll have to wait at least another year to see a new screen design — so perhaps by then we’ll see an under screen camera?

This is far from the first rumour we’ve heard so far about the iPhone 11. So far we expect it to be released in late September, with a brand new A13 chip and the aforementioned design. But we reckon it won’t yet have 5G connectivity. At this point we’re still unsure as to whether it will ship with a USB-C port or retain Apple’s proprietary Lightning cable for charging and data transfer.

