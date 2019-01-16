iPhone 11 camera design leaks in simply delicious new Apple renders

After last year’s incremental iPhone XS and iPhone XR updates, Apple’s 2019 iPhone 11 is expected to offered a much more radical design overhaul – and we may have just gotten our best look yet at how it’s shaping up, thanks to a pair of new leaked iPhone renders.

The images in question come to us from noted phone tipster @OnLeaks in partnership with CompareRaja, and show off an alleged prototype iPhone 11 featuring a triple camera system on the rear.

In and of itself, this isn’t that much of a shock, as multiple reports have indicated that at least one of this year’s new iPhones will follow the likes of the Huawei P20 Pro in sporting three camera lenses.

However, you’ll notice in the image above that this camera setup looks very different from previous iPhone models like the iPhone XS, thanks to a tweaked horizontal alignment that places the primary camera block in the centre-top of the device, rather than shoving it in the corner. To enable this, the rear camera’s flash has been changed to a light ring around the central module, while there’s a teeny microphone also nestled below the central lens.

There’s still a notch in evidence, much to our disappointment, but it looks ever so slightly smaller than last year’s Apple cut-out, so perhaps Apple is slowly working to rid its flagship handset of the front-facing eyesore.

While unconfirmed, speculative stuff, all of this chimes rather nicely with a recent report in the Wall Street Journal, which claims that only the highest-end 2019 iPhone – likely the iPhone 11 Max – will offer a triple camera system.

This makes sense, as when Apple does debut an iPhone with a radical new look, it tends to be at the very top of its range – witness the last great iPhone design change, 2017’s 10th anniversary iPhone X –while cheaper models retain the aesthetics of yesteryear.

All will be revealed later in the year of course, but first we’ll have a chance to see what Apple’s competition has in store, with rival manufacturer Samsung set to reveal the Galaxy S10 and Galaxy X at a special event in February 2019.

What are your hopes for the iPhone 11 this year? Let us know @TrustedReviews.