The iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and Apple Watch are finally in stores

Eager Apple fans lined up for hours this morning as the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max and Apple Watch Series 5 finally hit shops.

Apple enthusiasts all over the world queued up this morning to be among the first to get their hands on the company’s latest gadgets.

Pre-orders went live last Friday and, while some users opted to stay home and get their new device delivered to them, in many countries customers made the trek to their nearest Apple Store to pick up the latest hardware in person.

As always, Apple employees cheered as Sydney’s first iPhone 11 owner rounded out of the store with his new handset.

To be fair on them, there is a lot to be excited about with the latest line of iPhone.

The iPhone 11 comes with the same 6.1-inch screen as the iPhone XR but with an upgraded camera, an all-new colour range and an upgraded, faster A13 Bionic processor.

The dual-lens camera introduced a secondary 12-megapixel ultra-wide angle sensor to the mix, which is capable of capturing much wider shots thanks to its 120-degree lens.

The iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max, on the other hand, feature three 12-megapixel sensors. On top of the ƒ/1.8 wide-angle sensor and the extra ƒ/2.4 ultra-wide sensor on the 11, the Pro also takes advantage of an additional 12-megapixel ƒ/2.0 telephoto sensor as well as boosted pro-grade video recording abilities. Deep Fusion, Night Mode and the introduction of the slofie all add up to Apple’s most advanced camera setup yet.

The more pricey 11 Pro also comes in all-new colours and features a 5.8-inch display on the Pro model and a 6.5-inch screen on the Max.

Today also marked the launch of the Apple Watch Series 5. The latest update to the Apple Watch line visually looks very similar to previous generations. However, the new smartphone also features a highly-requested always-on display along with a variable refresh rate to avoid sacrificing the watch’s 18 hour battery life.

All four devices are available from today, with prices starting at £729 for the iPhone 11, £1049 for the iPhone 11 Pro, £1149 for the iPhone 11 Pro Max and £399 for the Apple Watch Series 5.

