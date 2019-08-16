iPhone 11 could adopt the Galaxy Note 10 Plus’ best feature

The iPhone 11 looks set to use the same OLED materials for its display as the Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy S10, according to fresh rumours.

According to The Elec, the next iPhone will shift from using the more bespoke materials on the iPhone X and XS displays – codenamed “LT2” – and pivot towards Samsung Galaxy-like OLED displays.

Specifically, the iPhone 11 is expected to start using OLED panel materials named M9. The rumoured iPhone 11 Pro variant is also expected to utilise the M9 materials.

While Apple displays haven’t gone without praise, the Samsung Galaxy displays have long been heralded as some of the best screens you can get on a smartphone.

There’s always a chance Apple will have some input when it comes to the finished product – however – you can expect the iPhone 11 display to look similar the Galaxy Note 10’s, if the rumour turns out to be true.

Apple won’t just be adopting the same materials used by Samsung but will also be using subsidiary Samsung Display to manufacture the panels. Samsung Display is expected to create 5.8-inch and 6.5-inch displays for the iPhone 11 range.

The praise for Samsung Galaxy phone displays usually runs like clockwork and we were impressed with both the Note 10 and Note 10 Plus in our hands-on reviews.

Our early review thoughts said: “During my multi-hour session with the Note 10 Plus it was the screen that really stood out … there’s still a small cutout hiding the front camera but the colours and punch of a Samsung OLED really draw you in.”

However, there was some disappointment that the Galaxy Note 10 reverted to a Full HD+ screen – leaving QHD for the Note 10 Plus. We don’t yet know what resolution the iPhone 11 will go with for its OLED displays.

Apple already works with Samsung’s display manufacturing arm – but it hasn’t always gone so well. Back in July, Apple was required to pay Samsung a fine of $683 million (~£545 million) for failing to meet the terms of its contract. The failure came through Apple not buying as many displays from Samsung as agreed in the contract – likely due to a slump in iPhone sales.

