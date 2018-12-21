The iPhone 11 looks unbelievable from every angle in stunning new video

A new iPhone 11 video has entered the wild, showing off the specs and design of Apple’s 2019 flagship to stunning effect.

For starters, there’s a completely notch-free design, making for a true all-screen iPhone display devoid of nearly any bezels. This gorgeous aesthetic upgrade is something we’re all hoping to see with the iPhone 11, and it could well become a reality next year, after Apple inked an important component deal earlier in 2018.

Ironically, it was with rival Samsung’s display arm, but it could meant that the notch-killing Infinity-O display technology revealed by the South Korean firm at its developer conference earlier in the year sits on the iPhone 11 as well as devices like the Galaxy S10 and Galaxy Note 10.

The iPhone 11 could also get a significant camera bump, if the video is the believed. It shows off a triple camera system on the rear of the device, which is set to become virtually de rigueur on high-end flagships in 2019, following the success of the Huawei P20 Pro this year.

There’s also a pair of front cameras for all your selfie needs (and to support security features like Face ID), which appear as teeny pinholes on the screen – blink and you’ll miss ’em, which is great news for those of us who’ve grown tired of unsightly notches.

Elsewhere, brushed metallic edges are another welcome design tweak and remind slightly of the 2018 iPad Pro, so across the board, we think you’ll agree it looks like a huge step forward compared to the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max.

The video is the work of render magician Concept Creator, and while it’s based on current rumours and predictions rather than hard facts, it certainly shows off the most stunning Apple phone we’ve ever seen.

The iPhone 11 is expected to be released in autumn 2019, with Apple typically holding a launch event in September, so expect the rumours to keep coming.

What do you want to see with the iPhone 11? Let us know @TrustedReviews.