iPhone 11 2019 could embrace USB-C and give you a fast charger

Apple could finally embrace USB-C for the 2019 iPhone models, but that doesn’t mean the trusty Lightning cable will be gone in a flash.

According to a new report from Japanese site Mac Otakara, Apple will ship this year’s handsets with the fast 18W USB-C charger, along with a Lightning-to-USB-C cable.

Currently, Apple ships the phone with the same 5W charger and a standard USB-A-to-Lightning cable, which doesn’t offer the fast charging capabilities that have been available since the iPhone 8.

However, it has been possible to buy a fresh USB-C adapter adapter that offers 18W charging, but the combination of plug and cable is an additional expenditure. That could change this time around, but some users will be hoping that Apple ditches the Lightning part of the equation altogether.

Related: Apple iPhone 11 2019 leaks and rumours

Given Apple shifted from Lightning to a complete USB-C solution for the iPad Pro, and has also chosen the standard for all of its modern MacBooks, it’s somewhat surprising that Apple isn’t going the whole hog here.

However, these new reports do tie in with current speculation that Apple is improving the situation without ditching that trusty Lightning cable just yet. Whether this would represent a bridge before the company does indeed go exclusively USB-C for iOS and MacBook laptops remain to be seen.

Elsewhere, the latest rumours suggest Apple will go with an A13 Bionic processor with 4GB of RAM. We’re also expecting the 5.8- and 6.5-inch screen sizes to be retained this year, while the biggest change to the design might be the addition of a third camera lens, as Apple looks to keep up with Samsung and Huawei.

What are you hoping for from the 2019 iPhone line up? Will this be another year of evolution rather than revolution for Apple’s iconic smartphone range? Let us know @TrustedReviews on Twitter.