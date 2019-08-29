Apple is planning to pack another camera sensor onto its bestselling tablet range for a photographic boost, according to a new report.

A new Time of Flight sensor could be added to the iPad Pro range from 2020, according to UberGizmo. This sensor would enable superior 3D imaging, which can be used for augmented reality (AR). It has been previously predicted that the 2020 range of iPhones will also adopt a Time of Flight sensor, so this upgrade could indicate ever-more AR integration across Apple’s products.

An all-new iPad Pro could arrive in early 2020, as the range is due for an update. The iPad Pro 2018 is still awesome, but it’ll be showing its age by then. The iPad 2018 is a high-end tablet that we praised it in particular for its unrivalled power, stunning 120Hz screen refresh rate, and adoption of USB-C over Apple’s proprietary Lightning port.

But there was still some room for improvement: firstly the price is staggeringly high (an all-too familiar complaint about Apple products), and secondly the software isn’t best optimised for productivity on such a powerful device. Perhaps the first-ever dedicated iPadOS will solve the latter of these issues, but don’t hold your breath for any progress on the former.

As for the camera, we noted it was similar to the iPhone XR but in fact inferior both to it and to the previous generation iPad Pro camera as there are fewer elements inside the lens and optical image stabilisation has been ditched, leaving footage shaky. Perhaps the introduction of a Time of Flight sensor will prompt a further-reaching revision of the camera to get the device back up to scratch.

While the iPad Pro launch next year is still based on speculation alone, there have been substantial leaks regarding the imminent release of the iPhone 11. The big news is that we can expect to see a triple camera, a new A13 chip, and a boosted battery capacity. With the recent release of the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus, and the upcoming Google Pixel 4 and Huawei Mate 30, Apple’s latest smartphone will have to be a big-hitter to stay on its feet.

