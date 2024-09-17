iPadOS 18 is bricking Apple’s best iPad Pro

Aople has pulled the brand new iPadOS 18 update for iPad Pro M4 users, after many complained their expensive tablets were scuppered after downloading this year’s big operating system revamp.

iPadOS 18 only arrived on Monday, but it has already been removed as an option for those rocking the best iPad Apple has to offer, 9to5Mac reports.

Some users reported their devices had been ‘bricked’ after installing the update, leaving them unable to turn their tablets on. Apple has now temporarily withdrawn the update for iPad Pro M4 users, but the issue doesn’t appear to be affecting users of other iPads.

One user wrote on Reddit: “I just took it to the Apple Store who confirmed it’s completely bricked, but they said they had to send it out to their engineers before they can give me a replacement even though I have AppleCare.”

Another chimed in: “I took mine into the Genius Bar tonight only to have it confirmed that the iPad is well and truly dead. The guy said that he had never seen it before but said it couldn’t possibly be the update. If only he knew that as he was telling me this that Apple [was] pulling the update from the M4 iPad Pros.”

It’s not clear how many people have been affected by the issue, but several other iPad Pro M4 users report having no problems since installing iPadOS 18.

This year’s update includes the new customisable homescreen that enables icons to be placed anywhere, while there’s also a redesigned Control Centre. The update also includes an iPad-centric Calculator app for the first time, which boasts extra features for completing complex equations and also supports the Apple Pencil.

It’s not clear yet when the update will become available again for iPad Pro M4 users. Beyond removing the update, Apple is yet to publicly acknowledge any issues.