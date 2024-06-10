iPadOS 18: All the top new features revealed at WWDC 24

Apple has just introduced the next version of iPadOS and it comes with a load of new features that will add extra functionality to your tablet. iPadOS 18 will arrive later in the year, and here are the standout additions.

At WWDC 2024, Apple announced iPadOS 18 and it’s packed with new stuff, from more customisations for the home screen to redesigned apps.

Developers will be able to get their hands on iPadOS 18 from June 10, with a public beta rolling out sometime in July. A full release will follow later, likely in September or October.

Apple Intelligence

Apple Intelligence was the big reveal of the WWDC 2024 keynote and it looks set to completely change how we use iPhones, iPads and Macs. Using LLMs and integrating Open AI’s Chat GPT, Apple Intelligence (get it – AI?) can do everything from create images to share with your friends, rewrite your emails to make you sound more professional and automatically remove errant people from your photos.

Apple Intelligence is arriving alongside iPadOS 18 this year, it’ll be free and support any iPad with an M-series chip inside.

Image Credit (Apple)

Customisable Home Screen

The Home Screen on the iPad is now far more customisable. Icons can be placed anywhere, so you’re not restricted to a rigid grid. That’s great and should allow for more creativity however the bigger update is that icons can now be tweaked and changed. You can set your icons to ‘Dark mode’ or change the colours more drastically.

Redesigned Control Center

Control Center has been the same for a number of years, but in iPadOS 18 it’s getting a refresh. There are multiple panels now, with one dedicated to media playback and another giving you quick access to Home controls.

Image Credit (Apple)

You can flip through these panels, and edit them to make them more personal. There’s an API too, so third-party apps can finally add their own elements to Control Center.

SharePlay was introduced a few years ago, and in iPadOS 18 it is getting a few updates. You can now share your screen with others, using the Apple Pencil to draw onto the display to give guidance.

You can take this one step further too, by remotely taking control of someone else’s iPad to give them even deeper guidance on how to complete a task.

A Calculator app!

It’s been heavily rumoured, and it’s now official: Apple has announced the Calculator app is coming to iPad. It’ll have some extra features for completing complex maths equations too, including support for the Apple Pencil.

This is a breaking news story and we’ll update it as we learn more…