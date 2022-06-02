iPadOS 16 to make iPad more ‘like a laptop’ – report

Apple’s iPad software is in line for big changes when iPadOS 16 is announced at the WWDC keynote next week, according to a new report.

Bloomberg’s ever-reliable Mark Gurman reckons the biggest change will be to the multitasking interface, with a redesign making it easier to switch between open apps and tasks.

Gurman’s sources say its “part of a push to make the device more like a laptop and less like a phone.”

The report also says it’ll be possible for app windows to be resized, while handling multiple apps at the same time. This will expand on some of the earlier changes Apple has made to improve multi-tasking, such as the ability to add a third iPad app into the mix.

It appears the drive towards making iPadOS more like macOS may continue this year. While Apple may never release a touchscreen Mac, the company is making up for it with changes to macOS. Bloomberg points out that, while iPad hardware has been upgrade with Apple’s M1 chip, the software hasn’t followed along the same innovative path. This year’s update could rectify that.

The report doesn’t go into further detail on what Apple hopes to achieve with iPadOS 16, but these changes sound more evolutionary than revolutionary. It’ll be interesting to see what Apple showcases during the WWDC keynote on June 6.

It has been rumoured the company may also reveal some new Mac hardware during the event, but that would be a rarity at this software focused event. A new MacBook Air is reportedly on deck for the event.

Elsewhere, Apple is scheduled to reveal iOS 16, macOS 13, watchOS 9 and new software for Apple TV, HomePod and more. It’s also been rumoured Apple may preview its rOS (realityOS) software that would power any future AR headset.