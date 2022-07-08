iPadOS 15.5 update may stop the iPad mini 6 charging – Apple investigates

A software update may apparently stop Apple’s newest tablet from charging properly, and the company is taking a look into the problem.

Software updates are supposed to improve the user experience and make our lives just a little bit easier with regard to our technological devices; but sometimes things can go wrong and do the exact opposite, and some user reports have apparently indicated that such a thing has happened with the iPadOS 15.5 update on the iPad mini 6.

According to an investigation undertaken by MacRumors, Apple sent an internal memo to authorised service providers which acknowledged some users finding the iPad mini 6 impossible to charge following the most recent software update. The source notes that Apple is advising these service providers and retail staff to restart the device as a temporary solution to the problem, while the manufacturer continues to investigate what went wrong.

The charging issue, reported by an unknown number of users, is a potentially concerning problem that sadly detracts from the excellence of the iPad mini 6, which we awarded 4 stars out of 5 in our review and named as “easily the best small tablet around.” Particularly impressed by the elegant design, super speedy performance, and its support for both 5G connectivity and the Apple Pencil, we found it to be a fantastic performer that’s difficult to overlook when you’re looking for an easily portable device for work and play.

In the same memo, Apple has apparently recognised that the problem has nothing to do with hardware but is all down to the software, and so we’re hoping that a swift patch will be able to solve the problem for good.

There’s also a major operating system update on its way to all compatible iPads later this year; iPadOS 16 is due to be launched in September, and is packed with new features and upgrades, including updates to the Messages app, a native Weather app (finally), Metal 3 support for upscaling games, and a new Freeform app for collaborating with multiple people on a project. Currently in the public beta stage, we certainly hope that any potential problems will be fully ironed out before this new operating system iteration is rolled out.