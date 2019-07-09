iPad Pro Price Drop: Save Nearly £250 While Stocks Last

In the best iPad Pro deal we’ve seen this month, Currys PC World has dropped a massive £248 off the price of Apple’s high-end tablet, bringing it down to just £521.

Of course, the last time Currys has a deal on the iPad Pro, it sold out in just a few hours, so if you do fancy treating yourself to one of the best modern tablets on the market, there’s no time like the present.

Incredible iPad Pro Price Drop 10.5" iPad Pro (2017) - 256 GB, Space Grey – Use code IPAD20 With a massive £228 discount already available, use the code IPAD20 to save an extra £20 in this outstanding deal from Currys PC World. Just be sure to grab yours before it goes out of stock.

At present, Currys has already lobbed the iPad Pro with a swift £228 price cut, but by using the code IPAD20, you can chop another £20 off the top – talk about a bargain.

In case you’ve been living under a rock for the last few years, the 2017 iPad Pro 10.5 is a marvellous device. Offering a beautiful display, coupled with Apple Pencil compatibility and Apple’s A10X CPU which allows for a fast and seamless user experience, there’s very little to dislike about the iPad Pro. We bestowed the tablet with a superb 9/10 rating when we put it through its paces.

At the time, our Mobiles Editor, Max Parker, wrote: “The iPad Pro 10.5-inch is the best tablet I have ever used, but the mass of high-end features leave it with a price-tag that might be hard to stomach. It’s £120 more expensive than the 9.7-inch model was last year – granted, you do get double the base-storage – and it’s double the price of the basic iPad 9.7-inch, which will offer enough power and features for the vast majority of people.”

Given the price is now significantly lower than it was at launch, any criticisms about the cost of the iPad Pro don’t apply for the time being. Of course, there’s no telling when this deal will sell out, so if you want to bag the iPad Pro on the cheap, don’t wait around. Just be sure to use the code IPAD20 to add an extra £20 discount at the checkout.

