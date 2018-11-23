This iPad Pro deal is pure Black Friday price slash madness

It’s practically unheard of to see Apple products like the iPad Pro price slashed – but that’s exactly what’s happened as the Black Friday UK deals mania kicks in this weekend.

In what’s surely one of the best Currys Black Friday deals around, the 10.5-inch iPad Pro (2017) has been discounted by a rare £50.

Now, for just £569, you can get a 64GB 10.5-inch iPad Pro featuring a Touch ID fingerprint scanner, Apple Pencil support, the speedy Apple A10X processor, and a glorious 264ppi Retina display.

We gave this iPad Pro a nearly perfect 9/10 score in our review, with Mobiles Editor Max Parker saying that “the iPad Pro 10.5-inch is the best tablet I have ever used.”

He continued: “When you take that stunning display, good battery life, the accurate Pencil and the huge number of apps available on the App Store, the iPad Pro 10.5-inch is an exciting proposition.”

Our one initial gripe was its price – Apple gear rarely comes cheaply – but now that it’s £50 off and available for the low, low price of just £569 it’s something of steal and one of the best iPad deals out there at the moment.

