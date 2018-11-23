This iPad Pro deal is pure Black Friday price slash madness

It’s practically unheard of to see Apple products like the iPad Pro price slashed – but that’s exactly what’s happened as the Black Friday UK deals mania kicks in this weekend.
In what’s surely one of the best Currys Black Friday deals around, the 10.5-inch iPad Pro (2017) has been discounted by a rare £50.
Now, for just £569, you can get a 64GB 10.5-inch iPad Pro featuring a Touch ID fingerprint scanner, Apple Pencil support, the speedy Apple A10X processor, and a glorious 264ppi Retina display.
Cheapest iPad Pro Black Friday deals
10.5" iPad Pro - 64 GB, Silver (2017)
10.5" iPad Pro - 64 GB, Silver (2017)
Save big on the Apple iPad Pro with this rare Black Friday price cut.
We gave this iPad Pro a nearly perfect 9/10 score in our review, with Mobiles Editor Max Parker saying that “the iPad Pro 10.5-inch is the best tablet I have ever used.”
He continued: “When you take that stunning display, good battery life, the accurate Pencil and the huge number of apps available on the App Store, the iPad Pro 10.5-inch is an exciting proposition.”
Our one initial gripe was its price – Apple gear rarely comes cheaply – but now that it’s £50 off and available for the low, low price of just £569 it’s something of steal and one of the best iPad deals out there at the moment.
If that’s not enough deal-hunting for you, don’t forget to check out our guide to the best Apple Black Friday deals, where you’ll find iPad and iPhone bargains galore, as well as savings on MacBooks and much more.
Cheapest iPad Pro Black Friday deals
10.5" iPad Pro - 64 GB, Silver (2017)
10.5" iPad Pro - 64 GB, Silver (2017)
Save big on the Apple iPad Pro with this rare Black Friday price cut.
Even more Black Friday content
- Black Friday Smartwatch
- Black Friday Fitness Tracker
- John Lewis Black Friday
- Currys PC World Black Friday
- Apple Watch Black Friday
Today's Best Black Friday Deals – The deals you don't want to miss
Apple iPhone Xr 64GB Black – Unmissable 100GB Black Friday deal
Apple iPhone Xr 64GB Black – Unmissable 100GB Black Friday deal
This is the bargain of Black Friday and not to be missed. An iPhone XR for free and just £36 a month for 100GB of data? Yes, please.
All-new Kindle Paperwhite - Now waterproof and twice the storage - with special offers
All-new Kindle Paperwhite - Now waterproof and twice the storage - with special offers
Save £30 on the newly-released Kindle Paperwhite, our favourite Kindle yet.
Fitbit Unisex Versa Health and Fitness Smartwatch
Fitbit Unisex Versa Health and Fitness Smartwatch
For one day only, get the excellent Versa for its lowest ever price.
Samsung Galaxy S9 – Stellar 40GB data deal (use code TRUSTED10)
Samsung Galaxy S9 – Stellar 40GB data deal (use code TRUSTED10)
The excellent Galaxy S9 with 40GB of data and a low monthly cost. Use our exclusive code to take £10 off the upfront.
We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.