This iPad Pro deal is pure Black Friday price slash madness

It’s practically unheard of to see Apple products like the iPad Pro price slashed – but that’s exactly what’s happened as the Black Friday UK deals mania kicks in this weekend.

In what’s surely one of the best Currys Black Friday deals around, the 10.5-inch iPad Pro (2017) has been discounted by a rare £50.

Now, for just £569, you can get a 64GB 10.5-inch iPad Pro featuring a Touch ID fingerprint scanner, Apple Pencil support, the speedy Apple A10X processor, and a glorious 264ppi Retina display.

Cheapest iPad Pro Black Friday deals

10.5" iPad Pro - 64 GB, Silver (2017)

Save big on the Apple iPad Pro with this rare Black Friday price cut.

Currys

|

Save £50

|

£569.00

View Deal

£569.00

|

Save £50

|

Currys

We gave this iPad Pro a nearly perfect 9/10 score in our review, with Mobiles Editor Max Parker saying that “the iPad Pro 10.5-inch is the best tablet I have ever used.”

He continued: “When you take that stunning display, good battery life, the accurate Pencil and the huge number of apps available on the App Store, the iPad Pro 10.5-inch is an exciting proposition.” 

Our one initial gripe was its price – Apple gear rarely comes cheaply – but now that it’s £50 off and available for the low, low price of just £569 it’s something of steal and one of the best iPad deals out there at the moment.

If that’s not enough deal-hunting for you, don’t forget to check out our guide to the best Apple Black Friday deals, where you’ll find iPad and iPhone bargains galore, as well as savings on MacBooks and much more.

