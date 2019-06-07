iPad Pros rarely see a substantial discount, so it’s always best to act fast when one of Apple’s premium tablets gets a huge price slash.

Currys PC World is currently offering the truly excellent iPad Pro 10.5-inch for £499 – that’s £120 off its original RRP of £619. Considering this remains one of our favourite ever tablets it’s hard not to get excited by this price drop.

What potentially makes this deal even better is that Currys is running a trade-in programme, which gives you an extra £100 off if you can give up a tablet you own. Add that £100 to the £120 Currys is already knocking off the iPad Pro 10.5 and you could end up bagging this high-power slate for just £399. Can’t say fairer than that, can you?

You’ll be able to pick up the iPad Pro 10.5-inch in either Rose Gold and or Gold (we’d suggest plumping for Rose Gold, it’s a lot nicer) and it comes with 64GB of internal storage for your movies, apps and games.

The iPad Pro is Apple’s high-end flagship aimed at those who want a tablet that can do more than simply browse the web. While it’s no longer sold by Apple, this version of the iPad Pro is one of the very best and it still stands up to other tablets released recently. It packs a lovely Retina display with ProMotion, runs on the Apple A10X chipset and has a TouchID fingerprint sensor for secure unlocking.

If you want, you can also add the Apple Pencil and Apple Smart Keyboard to the package. The Apple Pencil is an excellent stylus for drawing and taking notes, while the Smart Keyboard turns the iPad Pro into something akin to a laptop with physical keys.

In our glowing 4.5/5 stars review of the iPad Pro 10.5 from 2017 we said: “The iPad Pro 10.5-inch is the best tablet I have ever used, but the mass of high-end features leave it with a price-tag that might be hard to stomach. It’s £120 more expensive than the 9.7-inch model was last year – granted, you do get double the base-storage – and it’s double the price of the basic iPad 9.7-inch, which will offer enough power and features for the vast majority of people.”

As you can see, our main issue with the tablet was price and with this excellent deal that’s no longer too much of an issue.

