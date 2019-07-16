In what might be the best Prime Day deal we’ve seen for an Apple product, Amazon currently has £234 off the excellent latest version of the iPad Pro.

This particular deal is for the high-end 12.9-inch iPad Pro with both Wi-Fi and cellular connectivity (4G) and 64GB of storage. Normally this would set you back a wallet-crushing £1119, so this deal will save you some serious cash.

You will, of course, need to be an Amazon Prime member to get this deal and it’ll only last today (July 16).

This is one of the best iPads around and thanks to the upcoming iPadOS software it comes very close to being able to properly replace your laptop. It packs a seriously powerful A12X Bionic chip, complete with AI neural engine, that’ll comfortably get the job done.

The 12.9-inch display is gorgeous and super-responsive, there’s USB-C for charging and FaceID on the front for unlocking the iPad and authorising payments.

In our 4/5 star review of the 2018 iPad Pro we said: “There’s plenty to like about the iPad Pro 2018. It’s a gorgeous piece of design headlined by a beautiful display and hardware that’s unmatched. Yet for the potential of this tablet to be fully realised, iOS needs to grow up. There are too many limitations, too many roadblocks to completing tasks in a streamlined way. Don’t get me wrong, you can be super-productive with this device, but it takes more effort than it should.”

Want to stay up to date with Amazon Prime Day 2019? We’ve got you covered. For more amazing offers, follow us @TrustedDealsUK

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.

Sign up for the Trusted Reviews Newsletter News, competitions and exclusive offers direct to your inbox Sign Up Show More