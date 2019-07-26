This iPad Pro dock turns it into the Mac hybrid you’ve always wanted

You know what the iPad Pro lacks? A truly awesome docking solution that enables owners to make use of the expanded Mac-Like capabilities and finally use it as a desktop substitute.

Well, thanks to a new Kickstarter campaign, we might finally have the answer. The MagicDock for iPad Pro enables users to dock the tablet using magnets and be plugged in to the dock via the USB-C port.

From there, users can add peripherals like a keyboard and a mouse making it easier to use as a desktop device. There’s also a great-looking hinge design that’s akin to the mechanism Microsoft uses for the Surface Studio, albeit on a much smaller scale. As you can see from the promotional video, it’s also ideal as an easel for artists sketching with the Apple Pencil.

It can be used in portrait and landscape mode and there’s a HDMI port for an external 4K monitor as well as a USB 3.0 port and a 3.5mm audio jack. The company behind the project says it’ll offer docks for both the 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro 2018 releases.

From the initial reception on Kickstarter (via The Verge), it appears this accessory is well on the way to becoming a reality. It has already surpassed its modest $8,000 funding goal with 26 days to go. Currently the campaign being run by entrepreneur and first-time Kickstarter user Steve Warren has raised upwards of $35,000.

The MagicDock is constructed from aluminium and is still (just about) available for the early bird price of $99. Expect those remaining few incentives to be gone by the time you read this, but there are still plenty more discounts available on the expected retail price of $139. Warren says delivery is expected in October 2019 and it’ll ship to anywhere in the world.

With everything iPadOS promises in terms of making the iPad more Mac-like we expect this to be a popular accessory when it eventually goes on sale to the general public.

