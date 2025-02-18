iPad Pro won’t be first to Apple’s M5 chip – report

Apple surprised everyone in 2024 when it debuted its M4 processor within the ultra-powerful iPad Pro range. However, that’s unlikely to be repeated when the M5 series arrives, according to one prominent Apple insider.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman reckons Apple will revert to type and debut the M5 within the MacBook Pro refresh due later this year. Those waiting on an iPad Pro M5 are facing a year’s wait, the erstwhile Apple watcher said.

He writes: “The M5 chip transition will begin — alongside new MacBook Pro models in the fall. Then we should get an M5 iPad Pro by the first half of 2026. In other words, the M4 and M5 chip transitions will see their release orders flipped, with the M5 coming to the Mac before the iPad Pro.”

Last year it was six months before Apple brought the M4 chip to Mac models following its surprising debut in the iPad Pro last spring. The bigger headline was probably the use of OLED screens for the first time on an iPad, but that M4 chip provided the most powerful tablet performance ever seen.

“Skipping the M3 entirely for this iPad felt odd at first, but it’s clear why Apple did it,” our reviewer wrote.

“Performance is predictably fantastic … but it’s not the key selling point. Instead, the improved thermal performance of the M4 allowed for the thinner chassis, while the improved GPU helped power the glorious display.”