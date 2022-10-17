iPad Pro M2 set for reveal this week, but it sounds like a minor update

The upgraded iPad Pro (2022) running the M2 processors, will arrive within days according to credible reporting over the weekend.

The reliable Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman believes Apple will reveal the new models imminently, minus the fanfare of a launch event.

The company says the new 11-inch and 12.9-inch models will be 20% faster than the predecessors running on the M1. It’s hardly a revolution, which is perhaps why Apple is reportedly choosing a low key reveal this week. The design will also remain the same, Gurman says. While the build is a little long in the tooth, right now, it’s still in lock step with the current iPhone models.

He writes in the weekly Power On newsletter: “The new iPads will look similar to the pro model from last year, bringing the same flat-edge design into its fourth year. In contrast, the original iPad Pro design from 2015 only lasted three years. But the current look is slicker and aligns with the design of Apple’s other iPads and the iPhone, so it makes sense to stick with it for now.”

Apple may also announce a new entry-level iPad with a new design. Whether that’s this week or in the future isn’t clear, but Gurman says Apple is working on it and calls it “the most significant update to that line in several years.”

It’ll include the USB-C charger, rather than the Lightning cable marking another device that leaves the proprietary standard.

The company is also planning to release iOS 16.1, the delayed version of the iPad-centric software on October 24. That’ll see the iPad owners get to use the Stage Management feature that had hit development hiccups.