iPad Pro 5G set for 2021, report says

With all the talk of the first 5G iPhone, we hadn’t really given much thought to the prospect of next-gen speeds for the handset’s big brother. However, one noted analyst reckons Apple is plotting the course to an iPad Pro with 5G connectivity in the next couple of years.

Ming-Chi Kuo reckons Apple will introduce a new version of the device next year with improved antenna technology. He says the device will use an LCP Soft Board technology to connect the antenna to the motherboard. This will reduce signal loss and improve the network performance on the iPad Pro, or so the theory goes.

The following year, in 2021, Apple will launch the first iPad Pro with 5G capabilities, Kuo said (via Apple Insider). That could offer a productivity boon for the professional users Apple targets with its highest-end, most expensive tablets.

The latest versions of the iPad Pro arrived in late 2018, packing a redesign, more power than ever and USB-C charging, but a 5G modem would surely tempt some tablet-fanciers into taking the plunge.

That assertion also lends more credence to the view we’ll be getting an iPhone 5G in 2020, as Apple plays catch-up with the rivals like Samsung, Motorola, LG, Huawei and OnePlus.

Apple recently made peace with Qualcomm following a damaging legal battle, clearing the way for the chipmakers 5G modems to make their way into future iOS devices.

After Intel decided to bail on its plans to make a 5G modem for mobile devices, Apple was left with few options other than to settle all ongoing patent and royalty-related litigation with Qualcomm. As part of the settlement Apple paid an undisclosed financial sum, agreed a patent licensing agreement and a chipset supply agreement.

