iPad Pro (2025) rumors and everything we know

It may not seem like very long since the iPad Pro M4 launched but that doesn’t mean Apple isn’t hard at work behind closed doors on its soon-to-be successor.

Although an exact date or specs haven’t been confirmed, we’ve scoured the internet for all the latest rumors and leaks about the supposed iPad Pro 2025 – and it’s looking like it’ll be a small year-on-year upgrade for Apple’s top-end tablet collection.

Keep reading to see what’s being said about the upcoming iPad Pro, including its speculation on release date and pricing, along with the latest hardware leaks. 

iPad Pro 2025 at a glance

  • Could run on the not-yet-released M5 chipset
  • Minor design changes to last year’s iPad Pro M4 but will retain OLED screen
  • May launch towards the end of 2025 or early 2026 after starting mass production in the second half of the year

iPad Pro 2025 rumored release date and pricing

At the time of writing, Apple has not yet confirmed an exact release date or pricing for the upcoming iPad Pro. 

However, famed Apple Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has stated that the tablet is expected to enter mass production in the second half of 2025, which suggests that the tablet will either become available towards the end of 2025 or early 2026.

It has also been noted that Apple follows an 18-month cycle for its iPads. If this is the case then we can expect the new iPad Pro to arrive in December 2025, as its predecessor launched in May 2024. 

At the time of writing, we don’t have enough solid information regarding pricing. The iPad Pro M4 however was quite a pricey tablet, with a starting RRP of £999/$999 for the smaller 11-inch model, and given that the price has been stable for the past few generations, we don’t expect this to change with the 2025 collection. 

iPad Pro 2025 design and screen rumors

Last year’s iPad Pro M4 boasted a stunning OLED screen which we hailed as a “triumph” and a “huge upgrade” over its predecessor’s LCD, thanks to its deep blacks, rich colours and “more noticeable” HDR support.

Although unconfirmed by Apple itself, it looks as though the upcoming iPad Pro will retain its triumphant OLED screen.

Apple iPad Pro M4 2024 images
iPad Pro M4 display (Image Credit: Trusted Reviews)

As reported by The Elec, a Korean-based publication that reports on the electronics industry, it is expected that display panel developer LX Semicon is likely to develop a chip that controls a display’s pixel operation, called a DDI, for upcoming OLED iPads.

According to The Elec, Apple plans to release a “minor change” OLED iPad which will be “similar” to last year’s but with a new development code. Having said that, LX Semicon has not yet received approval from Apple, so we’ll have to wait and see. 

iPad Pro 2025 performance and software rumors

Last year’s iPad Pro was the first Apple product to sport an M4 chip, as even the flagship Macs were still running on the older M3. With this in mind, it is expected that the iPad Pro will run on the not-yet-released M5 processor.

As mentioned earlier, Ming-Chi Kuo stated that the “iPad Pro equipped with M5 processor is expected to enter mass production in 2H25.” 

Finally, we can assume that the iPad Pro 2025 will not run on iPadOS 18, which launched last October, but instead will run on the not-yet-released iPadOS 19. Usually Apple announces its OS updates at WWDC, which should next take place around June 2025, with release usually following in September or October. 

ipad pro m4 2024 with magic keyboard
iPad Pro M4 with Magic Keyboard. (Image Credit: Trusted Reviews)

Trusted Take: What we think the iPad Pro needs

While we praised the iPad Pro M4, giving it a spot in our best iPad list, we highlighted just how expensive the tablet is and how this perhaps isn’t the best choice for everyone. With this in mind, we’d love to see the iPad Pro 2025 come down in price to become a more accessible piece of technology, even if that isn’t actually likely. 

While design overhauls can be exciting, the iPad Pro M4 is impressively thin, light and has one of the most stunning displays we’ve ever seen on a tablet. With that in mind, while a few minor tweaks may not go amiss, overall we think it should retain its thoughtful design features. 

Finally, we hope that the iPad Pro 2025 will have backwards compatibility with Apple’s accessories so users won’t have to worry about splurging for yet another new Magic Keyboard or Apple Pencil.

Jessica Gorringe
By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Jess joined the Trusted Reviews team early in 2024, after working for almost three years in lifestyle and technology PR. Using the skills gained from her previous role, Jess has taken on a new challen…

