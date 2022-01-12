iPad Pro 2022: What we know about the next Apple tablet

The iPad Pro 2022 is expected to launch this year, and could support wireless charging and be upgraded with a new chip.

Apple has been paying a lot more attention to its iPad range over the past year; the iPad Mini 6 was launched in 2021, and we’re already checking out the rumours for the iPad Mini 7.

The iPad Pro 2021 is the model to beat, coming packed with the M1 chipset and up to 2TB of storage, so the iPad Pro 2022 will have to work hard to take the throne.

We have some high hopes for the next iPad Pro tablet, so read on to find out everything we know about it so far.

Price and availability

There haven’t been many reliable rumours about the iPad 2022 so far, so we can’t make too many guesses as to how much the iPad Pro 2022 will cost. That said, we can look at Apple’s history for a better idea.

The last iPad Pro came in two variations, at 11-inches and 12.9-inches. The smaller model started at £749 when paired with the smallest storage, at 128GB, but jumped up to £1749 if you splashed out for the 2TB configuration. The bigger tablet starts out at £999, with the largest storage variation costing £1999, which suggests that this year’s model won’t be a cheap device.

Rumours of Mini-LED screens will also cause a significant price bump, as will upgrades to a more superior chipset, so we wouldn’t be too surprised if both 2022 models were a little pricier compared to their predecessors.

In terms of when the tablet will launch, Apple doesn’t have a strict timetable on when it announces its iPads. Renowned tipsters and analysts, like Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman and Ming-Chi Kuo, have claimed that the iPad Pro will come out in 2022.

There’s a potential we’ll have to wait until the iPhone event in September or October, although we’ve got our fingers crossed that it will arrive sooner. Maybe the rumoured Spring event?

Design and screen

While there is some chatter going around about a massive 15-inch iPad, the 2022 Pro range is expected to stick with the 11 and 12.9-inch variations.

One of the more popular suggestions is that the iPad Pro 2022 will feature a glass back for wireless charging. In Gurman’s Power On newsletter, he mentions that a wireless charging system will be introduced.

Other rumours suggest that the iPad Pro 2022 will take it a step further and introduce reverse-wireless charging, which will allow the device to charge up other devices, such as your Airpods, Apple Watch or iPhone. However, it is possible that these features – especially reverse-wireless charging – will be saved until 2023.

Another design choice that have been rumoured include a notch, in a similar fashion to the MacBook Pro 2021 and iPhone 13.

Chinese site MyDrivers published new renders (seen above) of the next Apple tablet, with the inclusion of a notch. Considering that the iPad Pro already uses FaceID for authentication, it does make a bit more sense that it would be included, seeing as that requires a sizeable camera on the front of the screen. We can only hope that the bezels are thinned out as a result.

Specs

There hasn’t been much chatter about what the iPad Pro 2022 will be packing, although analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has suggested that the smaller tablet will feature Mini-LED screen technology.

This won’t be too surprising, and the feature is already available on the 12.9-inch tablets. It would be nice if Apple offered the smaller tablet with optional Mini-LED, so the people that want it can achieve deeper blacks and more vibrant colours.

There’s no word on the processor just yet, but with the existing model packing the Apple M1 chip, it would make a lot of sense for the 2022 model to feature the rumoured Apple M2 chip, which is expected to feature inside the MacBook Air 2022.

Alternatively, the iPad Pro 2022 could instead feature the M1 Pro or M1 Max processors that recently debuted inside the MacBook Pro 2021.

That’s all we know about the iPad Pro 2022 right now, but we’ll make sure to update this article as soon as hear more details. Keep this page bookmarked for more updates.